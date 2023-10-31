World Indonesia’s high-grade nickel ore reserves may deplete in six years Reserves of high-grade nickel ore in Indonesia may be exhausted in around six years, risking shortages of the material used to make stainless steel, according to the Indonesian Nickel Miners Association.

ASEAN Laos to take stronger measures to spur economic growth The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party’s Central Committee has adopted a resolution on the implementation of stronger measures to rein in inflation and stabilise the Lao currency - the Kip.

World Cambodia on track to achieving mine-free goal​ Cambodia is making good progress towards achieving its self-imposed mine-free goal by 2025, the country's Prime Minister, Hun Manet, said on October 30.

World Thailand aims to develop dry port into regional connectivity hub Thailand is developing its northeastern dry port of Nong Khai into a regional connectivity hub and pilot border checkpoint, according to Thai government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke.