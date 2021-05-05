Seventh National Assembly: Boosting legislative activities, meeting requirements of reform process
The seventh National Assembly lasted from 1981-1987 and organised twelve sessions.
Infographic9.1 million people aged 15 and above affected by COVID-19
As many as 9.1 million Vietnamese people aged 15 and above were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of this year, according to the Department of Population and Labour Statistics under the General Statistics Office.
