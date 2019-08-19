At the press conference (Source: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

The seventh National Environmental Film Festival will open for entries from August 20 to September 31, 2019, organisers said at a press conference in Hanoi on August 19.The entries must be produced between January 1, 2016 and October 15, 2019, focusing on themes such as measures and solutions to waste issues, scientific-technological advances in environmental protection, the prevention of violations of laws on environmental protection, the economical and effective use of natural resources, natural preservation, economic development adaptable to climate change, initiatives and models in environmental protection and communication work in this regard.They will compete in the categories of documentary, science film, reportage and cartoon.The best 16 works will be announced at a ceremony scheduled to be held in the fourth quarter of 2019.Speaking at the press conference, Vu Minh Ly, Deputy Director of the Communications Centre of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said the the previous editions of the triennial film festival attracted 584 entries, with 146 awarded.The festival has contributed to improving the role of cinematography and television in environmental protection, he added.–VNA