Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and NA deputies before the opening ceremony of 7th session of 14th National Assembly (Source: VNA)

– The 7th session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) opened at the NA Hall in Hanoi at 9 am on May 20 in a ceremony broadcast live on national television and radio.Before the opening ceremony, Party and State leaders and NA deputies laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.The NA also held a preparatory meeting to discuss and pass the working agenda for the 7th session.The 7th session will spend 60 percent of the total meeting time (20 working days) on law making work. The NA plans to adopt 7 laws and 2 resolutions, and give opinions on 9 other bills.The NA will consider a report on the specialized inspection of the implementation of policies and laws on land planning, management and use in urban areas since the 2013 Land Law took effect to the end of 2018; and reports on supplementary evaluation of the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and State budget in 2018 and the first months of 2019.The reports will be examined along with debates on the use of loans and management of public debt, as well as the handling of violations of rules on management and use of State capital and assets in enterprises and in equitising State-owned enterprises.The lawmakers will examine and approve the State budget balance of 2017, make decisions on the addition of new projects to the mid-term public investment plan for 2016-2020, and consider and pass resolutions on the supervision programme and establishment of specialized supervision teams of the NA in 2020.The NA will listen to reports summing up voters’ opinions and petitions and on the supervision of the settlement of voters’ petitions submitted to the NA’s 6th session.The NA is scheduled to give two and a half days to Question-and-Answer sessions.The NA’s 7th session will conclude on June 14.-VNA