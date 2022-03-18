Seventh to 12th graders in Hanoi to resume in-person learning
Vice Director of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training Tran Luu Hoa on March 18 signed a document on the safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19 during the organisation of in-person classes for students from 7th to 12th grades in the city.
Under the document, relevant agencies and schools were asked to apply measures to control COVID-19 during the face-to-face learning process and handle infections in time to ensure utmost safety for students and teachers.
They were requested to get regularly updated about pandemic prevention and control regulations in schools from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Training and the city, while actively building their plans to resume face-to-face learning for students from 7th to 12th grades and submit them to the People’s Committees of districts ans townships for approval.
The department assigned the Education-Training Divisions of districts and townships to give advice to the People’s Committees on the approval of the plans.
Seventh to 12th graders across the city have been allowed to return to school from early February following the department's decision issued on January 25. However, students in some high-risk areas have had to study online due to the complicated developments of the pandemic./.