Seventh Vietnam - China Border Defence Friendship Exchange: Inheriting, multiplying friendship
Continuing activities within the framework of the seventh Vietnam - China Border Defence Friendship Exchange, in the afternoon of April 23, Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a welcome ceremony for a delegation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army led by his Chinese counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei Fenghe at Ta Lung International Border Gate, Quang Hoa district of Cao Bang province.
After the ceremony, the two ministers painted Milestone No. 943 and planted a friendship tree at the Ta Lung Friendship Cultural Centre.
Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang (R) and his Chinese counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei Fenghe visit, and present gifts to Ta Lung township’s Primary School (Photo: VNA)Then, they visited and presented gifts to Ta Lung township’s Primary School.
Talking to the school’s teachers and students, Minister Wei expressed his hope that they will become the successors of the friendship between the two countries so as to develop it strongly and sustainably.
He also stressed that the border defence friendship exchange is one of the activities demonstrating the bilateral friendship and collaboration.
Sharing the view, Giang said that each exchange has its own meaning, colour and way of organisation, but all have the same purpose: towards solidarity and friendship, for a border of peace and mutual development.
According to the Vietnamese minister, the current policy and stance is Vietnam and China twin between villages and hamlets, provinces, and at all levels. He expressed his belief that through these activities, the bilateral friendship will continue to be multiplied and become a beautiful symbol of the spirit of solidarity and friendship between the two nations.
Earlier, in the morning of April 23, the Vietnam People's Army delegation led by General Giang began exchange activities in Longzhou county of China’s Guangxi province, with the welcome ceremony for the delegation chaired by Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei at Shuikou International Border Gate.
After painting the milestone there, the delegation planted a friendship tree at the border gate. After that, the two delegations held talks at the county’s Convention Centre./.