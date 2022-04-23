Politics Vietnam, China hold seventh Border Defence Friendship Exchange Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and his Chinese counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei Fenghe on April 23 co-chaired activities of the seventh Vietnam-China Border Defence Friendship Exchange in Quang Hoa district of Vietnam’s Cao Bang province and Longzhou county of China’s Guangxi province.

Politics Da Nang to boost connections, trade with US investors: Party official The central coastal city of Da Nang hopes to boost links and promote trade with US investors and enterprises, affirmed Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang while receiving visiting US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper on April 22.

Politics Vietnam, Denmark seek ways to enhance cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi recently met with State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Steen Hommel and Director of the ministry’s Department for Asia Thomas Lehmann.

Politics Party chief urges greater efforts to help Mekong Delta take off Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on April 22 required greater efforts to be made to help the Mekong Delta develop strongly in the near future.