Politics Vietnam, Germany intensify judicial collaboration Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long met his German counterpart Marco Buschmann on November 24 to discuss boosting bilateral ties in the field.

Politics State Auditor General pays courtesy calls to Lao leaders A Vietnamese delegation led by State Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan paid courtesy calls to Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and Permanent Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Sounthone Xayachak in Vientiane on November 25.

Politics Ambassador: World Peace Council’s 22nd Assembly a success The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC) has been a success, creating a new milestone in the WPC’s over-70-year development history, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga told the press on November 25.

Politics Top legislator wraps up successful visits to Cambodia, Philippines, attendance in AIPA-43 Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Hanoi on November 25 afternoon, wrapping up an official visit to Cambodia, the attendance in the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43), and an official trip to the Philippines from November 19 to 25.