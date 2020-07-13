World US Senator for Colorado salutes Vietnam-US diplomatic relations US Senator for Colorado Cory Gardner on July 12 (Washington time) released a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of normalised relations between the US and Vietnam.

World Indonesia’s retail sales plunge to lowest point since 2008 Indonesia’s retail sales index shrank by 20.6 percent in May, the biggest reduction since 2008, mostly due to plunging clothes sales and cultural and recreational spending, according to a survey by the Bank Indonesia (BI).

World Thailand plans human testing for COVID-19 vaccine in November Thai researchers plan to begin human trials of a vaccine for the COVID-19 this November, a local official said on July 12.

World Thailand: majority want to see cabinet reshuffle A majority of Thai people said it is time for a cabinet reshuffle, according an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University or Suan Dusit Poll.