– Several earthquakes at over 5.0 magnitudes shook a number of areas in Indonesia on July 13, but there has been no report on loss of property and human lives.According to Indonesia’s Meteorology Climatology , and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), the first quake measuring 5.2 magnitudes occurred in Yogyakarta on Java island at 2:50 (local time).Its epicentre was located at about 105km southwest of Bantul district at a depth of 10km. It did not cause tsunami, but could be felt in nearby areas such as Purworejo and Wonogiri in Central Java, and Pacita in East Java.The second quake, a 5.5-magnitude, occurred at about 7:58 in the southwest of Banda Aceh, the capital city of Aceh province with its epicentre at about 121km from Banda Aceh. It was followed by a 5.2-magnitude quake at 9:00 in Maluku, which was centred at 151km from Makulu.Indonesia has been frequently stricken by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called the Pacific Ring of Fire./.