Several earthquakes strike Indonesia
Jakarta (VNA) – Several earthquakes at over 5.0 magnitudes shook a number of areas in Indonesia on July 13, but there has been no report on loss of property and human lives.
According to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), the first quake measuring 5.2 magnitudes occurred in Yogyakarta on Java island at 2:50 (local time).
Its epicentre was located at about 105km southwest of Bantul district at a depth of 10km. It did not cause tsunami, but could be felt in nearby areas such as Purworejo and Wonogiri in Central Java, and Pacita in East Java.
The second quake, a 5.5-magnitude, occurred at about 7:58 in the southwest of Banda Aceh, the capital city of Aceh province with its epicentre at about 121km from Banda Aceh. It was followed by a 5.2-magnitude quake at 9:00 in Maluku, which was centred at 151km from Makulu.
Indonesia has been frequently stricken by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called the Pacific Ring of Fire./.
