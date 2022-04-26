Society Officials talk solutions to medical equipment import, e-health declaration problems Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on April 25 chaired a meeting with some ministries and sectors to address problems related to medical equipment import and e-health declaration upon arrival.

Society Infographic Mekong River Delta moves toward prosperity, sustainability The Mekong River Delta in southern Vietnam is a vast maze of rivers, swamps and islands, home to floating markets, Khmer pagodas and villages surrounded by rice paddies.

Society Dialogue spotlights women’s roles in diplomacy An event was co-held by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) in Vietnam to promote women’s roles in diplomacy in Hanoi on April 25.

Society Work on social housing project begins in Ha Nam The Housing and Urban Development Corporation has begun construction of a social housing project in the northern province of Ha Nam.