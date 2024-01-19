Hanoi (VNA) – At least seven people, including five children, were killed after a landslide buried a house following days of heavy rains in the southern province of Davao de Oro, the Philippines.



Ednar Dayanghirang, director of the regional civil defence agency on January 18 said that two other people were injured and approximately 10 were missing. Authorities suspended search and rescue operations due to continuing rains in a residential area for small-scale miners.



According to data from the national disaster agency, heavy rains and floods have affected more than 187,000 people in four provinces in the Davao region. Landslides and floods are frequent in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands that is hit by about 20 tropical storms annually./.