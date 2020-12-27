Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The northern and north central regions are bracing for a severe cold spell from December 30, 2020 to January 2, 2021, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

From December 26 night to December 29, small and scattered rainfalls will hit the north while moderate and heavy rains will be seen in the central.

There will be fog and cold spell from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue provinces.

Cities and provinces from Da Nang to Binh Thuan will suffer downpours in several areas with strong winds and lightning from December 26-28.

There will be rainfalls and thunderstorms in the Central Highlands from December 26-29, and in the south from December 26-28./.

VNA