Flood sweep away tens of fish rafts of local people.(Source: http://congan.com.vn)

- Recent heavy rains in the southern province of Dong Nai have claimed two lives and caused economic losses totaling hundreds of billion VND.According to the provincial Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention, Search and Rescue, 415 out of the 869 local households that were evacuated to safe areas on August 8-9 were able to return to their home.In Tan Phu district, flood swept tens of fish rafts of local people away, causing an estimated economic loss of hundreds of billions VND.Authorities of Tan Phu and Dinh Quan districts are working to support locals in overcoming consequences caused by the rains and floods.-VNA