An overview of a discussion at the Shangri-La Dialogue (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) on May 20 announced the cancellation of the Shangri-La Dialogue, initially due to take place in person in Singapore on June 4-5, citing the deteriorating global COVID-19 situation.



The dialogue is an annual security summit gathering top-level military officials, diplomats, and arms manufacturers from around the globe to discuss security issues.



This year’s event was set to feature six plenary sessions, one ministerial roundtable, along with many bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines.



The UN’ Indo-Pacific strategy, cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, environmental and human security threats, artificial intelligence and new technologies in defence were among the topics expected to be under discussion.



First held in Singapore in 2002, the Shangri-La Dialogue was also cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic./.