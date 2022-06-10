World Malaysia’s unemployment rate dips to below 4 percent Malaysia's unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in April 2022 from 4.1 percent a month earlier, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

World Indonesia’s GDP predicted to rise 5 percent in Q2 The Indonesia Finance Ministry forecasts that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of the country in the second quarter of 2022 will expand by 5 percent year-on-year, as consumption increases and net exports sustain growth despite recent economic challenges.

World Malaysia’s total trade surpasses 500 billion USD Malaysia’s total trade in 2021 was valued at 2.2 trillion RM (501 billion USD), up 24.8 percent as compared with 1.8 trillion RM in the previous year.