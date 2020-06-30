Business New Joint Commission on Vietnam-Italy Economic Cooperation formed The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation have signed an agreement to establish a new Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Business Vietnam, Israel boost business, investment partnership Nearly 30 Israeli enterprises came together at a roundtable conference in Tel Aviv on June 29 to explore business and investment opportunities in Vietnam.

Business Metfone selected to digitise Cambodia’s health sector Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of Vietnam’s telecom group Viettel, signed a memorandum of understanding on June 29 with the Cambodian Ministry of Health on launching a series of digital healthcare services.

Business Infographic FDI attraction totals over 15.6 billion USD As of June 20, foreign investors’ the newly registered and adjusted capital and capital for purchasing shares in Vietnam totaled 15.67 billion USD the first 6 months this year, nearly 85% of the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.