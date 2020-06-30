Sharp Corp. to launch solar power plant in Vietnam soon
Japan’s Sharp Corp said on June 30 that it plans to put into operation a solar power plant in Ninh Thuan, a province in south central Vietnam, in early July.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Tokyo (VNA) – Japan’s Sharp Corp said on June 30 that it plans to put into operation a solar power plant in Ninh Thuan, a province in south central Vietnam, in early July.
The plant is a joint venture between Sharp Energy Solutions Corp., a subsidiary of Sharp Corp., and Vietnam’s T&T Group Joint Stock Co. and its affiliate Ninh Thuan Energy Industry Joint Stock Co.
With an annual output of 76,373 megawatt hours of electricity, the plant can ensure power supply for 40,500 households.
Japanese news agency Kyodo News quoted a spokesman of the group as saying that Sharp has been pushing its solar power business in Asia, having built plants in Thailand, Indonesia and Mongolia, on the back of expected growth in consumption of electricity./.
The plant is a joint venture between Sharp Energy Solutions Corp., a subsidiary of Sharp Corp., and Vietnam’s T&T Group Joint Stock Co. and its affiliate Ninh Thuan Energy Industry Joint Stock Co.
With an annual output of 76,373 megawatt hours of electricity, the plant can ensure power supply for 40,500 households.
Japanese news agency Kyodo News quoted a spokesman of the group as saying that Sharp has been pushing its solar power business in Asia, having built plants in Thailand, Indonesia and Mongolia, on the back of expected growth in consumption of electricity./.