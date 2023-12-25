Business Vietnam among biggest exporters of Christmas decoration products to US Vietnam is one of the countries that exports the most Christmas decoration products to the US. Among its export products to the US, candles used at Christmas achieved impressive export turnover.

Business LILAMA joins global green energy supply From now to early 2025, Vietnam Machinery Installation Corp (LILAMA) will export to Saudi Arabia four electrolyser modules on average each month, which are used to produce green hydrogen, its General Director Le Van Tuan has announced.

Business An Giang to build logistics centre at Tinh Bien International Border Gate The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has recently proposed to the Ministry of Planning and Investment to consider supporting the local authorities in building a logistics centre at the Tinh Bien International Border Gate in Tinh Bien town, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Phuoc.

Business Gold prices forecast to continue rising in short term Experts have predicted that gold prices, which reached a record high last week, may continue to rise in the short term, but the upward trend would be hard to sustain in the medium and long term.