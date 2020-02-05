Society Government issue decree on naturalisation The government recently issued a decree detailing various provisions and measures to implement the Vietnam Law on Nationality.

Society PM orders attention to bird flu fight Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered ministries, agencies and authorities of centrally-run cities and provinces to strengthen measures in the fight against the A/H5N1 flu on poultry and humans, while the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel corona virus (nCoV) is spreading.

Society Vietnam, RoK to expand cooperation in addressing post-war consequences Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 5 for out-going director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Vietnam Kim Jin-oh.

Society PM requests mitigating economic impact from coronavirus outbreak Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked departments and agencies to immediately take measures to mitigate economic impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak, during the government’s monthly meeting in Hanoi on February 5.