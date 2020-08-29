Shootout kills eight in southern Philippines
In the Philippines (Photo: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) - At least eight people were killed in a shootout in the southern Philippine province of Cotabato around August 29 noon, police and local official said.
A local official said the victims, all male, were aboard a convoy of motorcycles traveling along a road in Kabacan town when the shooting happened.
A police investigation is underway to look into the motive of the attack and to identify the victims.
Police have yet to issue an official statement on the incident./.
