World Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths A 40-year-old Irish haulier pleaded guilty at Old Bailey Court on August 28 to the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK last October.

World Thailand tightens border security to prevent COVID-19 The Interior Ministry of Thailand on August 28 asked the governors of the 10 provinces bordering Myanmar to tighten security along the border to prevent illegal immigration because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring country.

ASEAN Meeting promotes ASEAN – East Asia economic cooperation Economic ministers from ASEAN member countries, Australia, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the US held met virtually on August 28 for the eighth meeting (EAS EMM) as part of the 52nd meeting of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52) and relevant meetings.

ASEAN Vietnam hosts 11th ASEAN Connectivity symposium The Vietnamese permanent mission to ASEAN on August 28 hosted the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Symposium on “Enhancing ASEAN Cohesiveness, Responsiveness through Resilient Connectivity and Human Capital Development.”