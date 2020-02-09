Business VPBank named in global 300 most valuable banking brands The Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) jumped 81 spots to rank 280th in the Brand Finance Banking 500 announced early this month which featured the most valuable and strongest banking brands in the world.

Business Customs clearance resumed at Lao Cai border gate Competent forces of Vietnam and China on February 8 resumed customs clearance for exports and imports at Kim Thanh International Border Gate No. 2 in the northern province of Lao Cai.

Business New applications enter ride-hailing market The Vietnamese ride-hailing market has witnessed the entry of two new apps, Unicar and ZuumViet.

Business Hau Giang focuses on sustainable agriculture development The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang will develop its agriculture towards improving added value and sustainable development, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.