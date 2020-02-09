Shopee is top-ranked e-commerce platform in Buzz Rankings
Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, has come out on top as the most positively discussed e-commerce platform in Vietnam.
Shopee remains the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia. (Photo Courtesy Shopee Vietnam
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, has come out on top as the most positively discussed e-commerce platform in Vietnam.
According to the YouGov 2019 Buzz Rankings, Shopee clinched third place in Vietnam.
Shopee is also recognised alongside top international brands with a seventh place position in the Global Brand Buzz Rankings.
BrandIndex is the authoritative measure of brand perception. Unlike any other brand intelligence services, BrandIndex continuously measures public perception of thousands of brands across dozens of sectors.
YouGov BrandIndex measures the public perception of brands on a daily basis across a range of measures. They interview thousands of consumers every day, yielding over 2.5 million interviews a year.
BrandIndex operates at national and international levels, allowing users to track brand perception in just one country, compare across multiple countries, or monitor a global picture.
Shopee recently concluded a successful 2019 that reinforced its status as the number one platform in Vietnam and the region.
The company is the number one shopping app in Southeast Asia and Taiwan by monthly active users. About 80 million items sold during the Shopee 12.12 birthday sale. Over 1 billion plays have been recorded on Shopee’s wide range of in-app games./.