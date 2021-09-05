Short film on anti-illegal immigration to be screened at int’l film festival
A short film entitled “One year on the Essex lorry tragedy” produced by journalists of English daily Vietnam News under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has been chosen for screening at the annual Pune International Film Festival in India, which is slated for October 9-10.
The film was produced by Paul Kennedy as a video journalist and copy editor, and Ho Hoang as a producer a year after the Essex lorry tragedy in Essex county, northeast of London, the UK, (October 2019) in which 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in a lorry trailer.
The nearly 30-minute film was produced for half a month, recording the feelings shared by relatives of the victims in the tragedy, as well as their neighbours and representatives of local authorities in Yen Thanh district, the central province of Nghe An.
The authors also met a person who had fled to England and fortunately returned home.
This is one of the information products about the prevention of illegal migration and immigration. It aims to commemorate the victims of the tragedy while warning those who intend to illegally migrate.
Journalist Ho Hoang said he hoped through the film, many people will realise and change their awareness of illegal immigration, one of the “hot” issues at present.
On October 18, 2020, the film was published on YouTube and Vietnam News as well as broadcast on the VNA's television channel Vnews. In addition to Vietnamese people, it has attracted the attention of various viewers from the UK, the US, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, France and Cayman.
The film received the “Special Mention” at the Southeast Asia Short Film Festival.
The Pune International Film Festival has been held annually in Pune city in Maharashtra State of India since 2002./.