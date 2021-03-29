Culture - Sports Conferences to promote conservation of UNESCO-recognised intangible culture heritages A chain of conferences to assess the management, protection and promotion of the value of Vietnam's intangible cultural heritage recognised by UNESCO, is scheduled to take place in April 2021, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Over 1,500 people take part in running day in Da Nang Over 1,500 runners joined the Olympic Run Day for Public Health 2021 in the central city of Da Nang on March 27, which was held by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s most outstanding athletes in 2020 honoured A programme to honour outstanding athletes, coaches, and disabled athletes and coaches for disabled athletes was hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) on March 27 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Vietnam Sports Day.

Culture - Sports Athletes name Vietnam on world’s sports map Over the past years, Vietnam’s sport has proved its strong position in Southeast Asia and Asia and integrated deeper into the world’s sports movement.