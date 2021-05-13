Vietnamese trainees in Japan's Ibaraki prefecture (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hoang Quang Phong and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Fukuroi city in Japan (FCCI) Kinji Mizutani discussed ways to deal with the shortage of labourers caused by COVID-19 pandemic in Japan during their recent talks.

As of the late October 2020, the total number of foreign workers in Japan surpassed 1.72 million, up about 65,000, equivalent to a 4 percent increase year-on-year. However, it was a far cry from a 13.6 percent rise in 2019, due to the fact that many foreign trainees could not go to Japan amid the COVID-19 pandemic spreading in many countries.

To address the issue, the Japanese Government allowed Vietnamese workers whose visas have expired to apply for specified skilled visa to do other jobs in the country, according to Kinji Mizutani.

Phong said there should be negotiations on the issue between the two Governments, adding that VCCI and FCCI will continue raising the issue during working sessions with relevant agencies and units, as well as propose measures to fix it as soon as possible.

VCCI will maintain the exchange of information about trade promotion demand between the two countries while holding online exchange and connecting activities between Vietnamese and Japanese firms./.