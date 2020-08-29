At the showroom of President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada inaugurated a showroom of President Ho Chi Minh on August 28 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2).



The showroom displays about 200 books and photos featuring the late President by both Vietnamese and Canadian authors.

Earlier the same day, the embassy also held a meeting celebrating the anniversary.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong spoke highly of the patriotism and efforts made by overseas Vietnamese to bring made-in-Vietnam products to Canada as well as to introduce advanced technologies and draw investment to the homeland.

He praised the Vietnamese community's contributions to fostering Vietnam-Canada ties, adding that within the framework of comprehensive cooperative partnership, the two nations shared strategic benefits, including promoting peace, maintaining security and legal abidance, strengthening economic connectivity, and joining supply chains.



Two-way trade between the two countries reached 5.95 billion USD last year, up 23 percent annually. Vietnam is Canada’s largest trade partner and source of students pursuing education in the North American country among ASEAN member states.



Over the past time, Vietnam and Canada have held five talks between leaders of ministries and agencies to deepen bilateral ties, he said.



Canada is now home to about 260,000 Vietnamese living, studying and working./.