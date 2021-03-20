Business Disbursement of public investment for agriculture likely to reach 11.4 percent in Q1 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is likely to fulfil 11.4 percent of its yearly plan of public capital disbursement at the end of the first quarter of this year.

Business ADB – major partner of HCM City: official Ho Chi Minh City always regards the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as a major partner that plays an important role in the city’s development, a local official has said.

Business Binh Duong: Promoting Vietnam-China investment ties The People’s Committee of southern Binh Duong province, in coordination with Becamex IDC and the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, organised an online workshop on March 19 to promote Chinese investment.

Business Proposals released on investment in North-South high-speed railway’s two sections The consultancy agency of the North-South high-speed railway project has released proposals on investment in Hanoi - Vinh (Nghe An) and Ho Chi Minh City - Nha Trang sections with a total length of 615 km, according to a representative from the Ministry of Transport.