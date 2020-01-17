Business Banks’ liquidity abundant ahead of Tet Though Tet (Lunar New Year) is approaching with rising capital demands, the liquidity of the banking system is abundant, helping interest rates in the inter-bank market drop sharply, industry insiders said.

Business HCM City calls for WB’s support to build int’l financial centre A leader of Ho Chi Minh City on January 17 expressed his hope that the World Bank (WB) will assist Vietnam’s southern economic hub to build an international financial centre.

Business Firms ask for delay financial statements release The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has received dozens of documents from listed companies asking to extend the deadline for the disclosure of this year's financial statements.

Business Banks warn customers about fraud during Tet Commercial banks have issued warnings to customers about examples of fraud that are common during Tet (Lunar New Year).