Shrimp exports to Canada rise steadily
Processing shrimp for exports (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Shrimp exports to Canada as of mid-May had reached 54.7 million USD, a 32 percent rise year-on-year, following steady increases since 2016, aside from a slight dip last year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.
Canada has been buying a large number of warm-water shrimp from Southeast Asian countries, as supply of coldwater shrimp has been falling. Purchases of processed shrimp products are also rising among Canadian consumers, especially for white-leg shrimp.
Vietnam is Canada's second largest shrimp supplier, and its prices are among the highest of all shrimp suppliers to Canada.
Canada is the sixth largest buyer of Vietnamese shrimp, accounting for 5.7 per cent of Vietnam’s shrimp exports.
According to the association, Canada is diversifying its markets and lowering its dependency on the US. Vietnam is among the countries with which Canadian businesses would like to do business./.