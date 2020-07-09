Business 35Mwp solar power farm opens in Ninh Thuan The 35MWp Nhon Hai - Ninh Thuan Solar Farm was inaugurated in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on July 9.

Business Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible Fiscal and monetary tools and policies should be governed in a more proactive and flexible manner from now to year’s end in order to maintain macro-economic stability and boost growth, according to the National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies.

Business Top Thai Brands 2020 exhibition opens in Hanoi Leading firms from Thailand are showcasing their products and services to local customers at the Top Thai Brands 2020, which began in Hanoi on July 9.

Business Over 840.88 million USD raised via G-bonds auction The State Treasury raised 19.5 trillion VND (840.88 million USD) via a recent auction of Government bonds (G-bonds) at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).