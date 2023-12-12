Shrimp sector expected to grow sustainably
Participants at a conference in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau on December 11 looked into the development of the shrimp sector and solutions to ensure its sustainability.
At the conference on the shrimp industry. (Photo: VNA)
The event took place within the framework of the Ca Mau Shrimp Festival and a forum on “One Commune-One Product” connectivity in the Mekong Delta.
According a report by the Global Seafood Alliance, Vietnam is one of the top five shrimp producers, apart from Ecuador, China, India, and Indonesia, which together make up about 74% of the global output.
Ca Mau province alone accounts for 40% of the total shrimp area in Vietnam, with its output expected to reach 233,000 tonnes at the end of this year, and export revenue, 1.2 billion USD.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Su pointed to obstacles to the shrimp sector relating to planning, infrastructure, mechanisms, and policies, leading to its low competitiveness.
Given this, he suggested diversifying investment, attracting capital from different economic sectors, and optimising science-technology.
The Ca Mau Shrimp Festival, along with a forum to promote OCOP products in the Mekong Delta held on the occasion, aims to honour shrimp farmers and those who have joined in providing high-quality shrimp products to domestic and international consumers./.