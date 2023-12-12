Business Meet Singapore 2023 held in Binh Duong A dialogue with Singaporean firms and “Meet Singapore 2023” took place in the southern province of Binh Duong on December 11.

Business Vietnam rolls out red carpet for US chip giant’s investment: Minister Vietnam boasts huge potential to develop semiconductor and AI industries, and pledges to create favourable conditions for NVIDIA corporation, a leading chip producer in the US, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said on December 11.

Business Bamboo Airways adds more aircraft to serve peak New Year holidays Bamboo Airways has announced that it leased two more Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft for its fleet operating from January 1, 2024, increasing its capacity by over 20% to serve the peak season of the year's end and traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) 2024 festival.

Business Digital technology firms, revenue up over 30% in five years: minister The number of digital technology companies in Vietnam has increased by 30% while the industry’s revenue has risen by 32% since 2019, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said on December 11.