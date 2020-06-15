Business Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia have recently agreed on changes to their joint venture, Jetstar Pacific, to improve the operations and profits of the budget airline.

Business Traders have difficulty to maintain retail spaces Experts have forecast a tough time ahead for the domestic retail, with many store owners struggling to pay rent after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam likely to become world’s leading rice exporters this year: Minister Vietnam may become the leading global rice exporter in 2020, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh told the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 15.

Business Vietnamese goods entering EU not straightforward under EVFTA Quality standards, rules of origin, and legal aspects are said to be among the barriers Vietnamese businesses will have to overcome to gain a foothold in the European market under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).