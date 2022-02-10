Business Plenty of room for agricultural, aquatic, foodstuff products in Japanese market There is plenty of room for Vietnam’s agricultural, aquatic and foodstuff products to gain a bigger market share in Japan as the country has high demand for those imported, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Japan.

Business Price management authority proposes solutions to curb inflation after Tet The Ministry of Finance's Department of Price Management (DPM) has proposed several solutions to curb the rising tendency of inflation after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Business HOSE to put KRX trading system into operation this year The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) will mobilise all resources to implement important tasks this year, focussing on putting the trading system provided by the Korean Exchange (KRX) into operation.

Business Seaport enterprises set for promising year in 2022 The seaport industry is expected to continue to grow strongly this year thanks to active import and export activities and the fact that Vietnam remains an attractive destination for FDI inflows. Higher handling fees will also benefit seaport enterprises.