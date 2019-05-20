Players of the Sichuan club of China (Source: thethao.tuoitre.vn)

- Sichuan club of China won the 2019 VTV9 - Binh Dien Cup International Women's Volleyball Tournament on May 19.In Kien Giang province's Gymnasium, the Chinese team defeated BIP of the US 3-0 in the final.The Sichuan players had an average height of 1.83m, the highest of all participating teams, and they took full advantage it, spiking strongly and blocking well.They won 25-23, 26-24 and 25-18 to take the cash prize of 15,000 USD.It was the second year in a row that BIP finished runner-up in the annual tournament and won 10,000 USD.In the third place playoff, hosts VTV Binh Dien Long An lost 25-16, 26-24, 23-25, 19-25, 10-15 to Thailand’s U23 team.The organisers also gave away individual prizes, with Tran Thi Thanh Thuy of VTV Binh Dien Long An and Zhang Hong-lin of Sichuan being named best spikers and Wang Chen of Sichuan best setter. Dang Thi Kim Thanh of VTV Binh Dien Long An was crowned Miss VTV Cup.-VNA