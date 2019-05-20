Kien Giang (VNA) - Sichuan club of China won the 2019 VTV9 - Binh Dien Cup International Women's Volleyball Tournament on May 19.
In Kien Giang province's Gymnasium, the Chinese team defeated BIP of the US 3-0 in the final.
The Sichuan players had an average height of 1.83m, the highest of all participating teams, and they took full advantage it, spiking strongly and blocking well.
They won 25-23, 26-24 and 25-18 to take the cash prize of 15,000 USD.
It was the second year in a row that BIP finished runner-up in the annual tournament and won 10,000 USD.
In the third place playoff, hosts VTV Binh Dien Long An lost 25-16, 26-24, 23-25, 19-25, 10-15 to Thailand’s U23 team.
The organisers also gave away individual prizes, with Tran Thi Thanh Thuy of VTV Binh Dien Long An and Zhang Hong-lin of Sichuan being named best spikers and Wang Chen of Sichuan best setter. Dang Thi Kim Thanh of VTV Binh Dien Long An was crowned Miss VTV Cup.-VNA