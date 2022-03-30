Society Vietnam, Hungary boost educational cooperation The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) of Vietnam and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary on March 29 signed an cooperation agreement on the implementation of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme in the 2022-2024 period.

Society HCM City aims to build barrier-free smart city for people with disabilities A seminar was held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 29, discussing how to build a barrier-free smart city for people with disabilities (PWDs), towards a future in which no one is left behind.

Society Hung Kings' death anniversary to be commemorated both at home and abroad The death anniversary of Hung Kings – the legendary founders of the nation – will be connected online to more than 40 countries and territories on April 10 or the 10th day of the third lunar month.

Videos Japanese publisher producing manga book on Vietnamese football The Kadokawa JSC in Japan announced the production of a manga series on Vietnamese football on March 28, to be released in May.