Sick Bangladeshi sailor saved in Khanh Hoa
A Bangladeshi sailor who suffered from chest pain while working at sea gained timely aid in central Khanh Hoa province on early March 30.
At around 3pm on March 29, the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre received a distress signal from the Panama-flagged vessel Izumo en route from China to Chennai, India.
The 25-year-old Bangladeshi crewmember suffered from severe chest pain when the ship was about 103 nautical miles to the northeast of Khanh Hoa’s Nha Trang city.
The centre kept contact with Izumo to stay updated with the sailor’s condition and provide first aid instructions. As his health worsened and he faced a high risk of mortality, it sent Vessel SAR27-01, which was performing duties in Nha Trang, and a medical team to give emergency aid.
The sailor was then brought to a healthcare station in Nha Trang city at around 1:30am on March 30./.