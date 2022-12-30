Health workers provide check-ups for the sick sailor before brought him ashore for further treatment. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The Vietnam Maritime Research and Rescue Coordination Centre (Vietnam MRCC) said on December 29 that it had rescued a 33-year-old Chinese sailor of a foreign cargo ship, who fell seriously ill while the ship was about 21 nautical miles off Nha Trang city in the south central province of Khanh Hoa.



The Chinese-flagged ship, which was en route from Singapore to Japan, sent out a call for help.



Right after receiving the information, the centre guided the ship's staff in providing first aid for the victim while urgently dispatching vessel SAR 273 with doctors onboard to the ship. The victim was brought ashore at around 7pm December 29. He is now in stable condition./.