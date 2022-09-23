Sick fisherman aided to get adequate treatment
The High Command of Naval Zone 4 has just aided a sick sailor, ordering its vessel to take him to shore for further treatment.
The sick fisherman is brought on the coast guard vessel for a journey back to mainland (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) –
Huynh Van Do, born in 1982, from the central province of Binh Dinh, was onboard a fishing ship when he fell sick on September 19. The man then was taken to Son Ca island, Truong Sa district, the central province of Khanh Hoa for emergency treatment.
Having fever, difficulty in movement, and poor health, he was diagnosed with liver abscess.
A coast guard vessel under the High Command picked up the man from the island on September 22, bringing him to the mainland for better treatment.
The man is expected to be ashore on September 25 morning./.