Society Catching freshwater crabs helps Dong Thap farmers earn a living The flood season in the Mekong Delta has set in, helping farmers in upstream localities of Dong Thap province enjoy an abundant harvest of freshwater crabs using bamboo nets.

Society “Ciao Vietnam” event in Italy impresses visitors The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy held a banquet on September 21 marking the 77th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2), along with a photo exhibition on Vietnam and its people, a fashion show by designer Hoang Hai and a Vietnamese cuisine space themed “Ciao Vietnam”.

Society President meets outstanding children from ethnic groups President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 22 met with 263 children representing all 54 ethnic groups across the country who are in Hanoi for the fourth Ethnic Children’s Festival.

Society Kien Giang border guards work against IUU fishing Border guards in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has applied drastic measures to prevent and combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, focusing on communications solutions.