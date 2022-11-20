Sick sailor of foreign ship saved in Vietnamese waters
The Vietnam Maritime Research and Rescue Coordination Centre (Vietnam MRCC) in the central city of Da Nang said on November 20 that it has rescued a sailor of a foreign ship, who suddenly fell ill while the ship was going through Vietnamese waters.
A ship was dispatched to bring the ill sailor to Da Nang for treatment at a local hospital. (Photo: VNA)
The centre received a request for help from BELFUJI ship flagged in Marshall Islands at 3:45pm on November 18, which was en route from Argentina to China.
When the ship was about 150 nautical miles off Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) to the southeast, a 39-year-old Vietnamese sailor on the ship experienced symptoms of prolonged vomiting and rapidly deteriorating health, accompanied by abdominal distension and yellow skin and eyes.
After receiving the request from the ship’s captain, the centre coordinated with relevant agencies to provide health advice. A ship was dispatched to bring the ill sailor to Da Nang for treatment at a local hospital./.