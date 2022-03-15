Sierra Leone values friendship, cooperation with Vietnam: President
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Sierra Leone attaches importance to the development of its friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, affirmed President Julius Maada Bio at his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on March 15.
Praising Vietnam’s recent socio-economic progresses, the Sierra Leonean leader expressed his hope for stronger bilateral collaboration in trade, investment, telecommunications, education and training.
He added that Sierra Leone admires Vietnam's great achievements in agriculture and looks for Vietnam’s support and experience sharing in the field.
In response, Chinh congratulated Sierra Leone for its national construction in the past time and affirmed Vietnam always treasures its amity and cooperation with African nations, including Sierra Leone.
He stressed that the countries have tremendous potential to expand their cooperation, particularly in the sectors of trade, investment, agriculture, technology, education-training, security, defence, and people-to-people exchange.
The PM requested Vietnamese and Sierra Leonean ministries, sectors and businesses closely work together to effectively implement their cooperation agreements. It is also necessary for ministry leaders of the nations to meet up and discuss specific measures to boost their partnerships, while State agencies and enterprises of both sides should step up exchanges and search for business and investment cooperation opportunities.
Chinh said that Vietnam is willing to work with Sierra Leone to find suitable models to promote collaboration in the agricultural sector, particularly in rice cultivation and processing.
Both leaders shared the belief that the Vietnam-Siera Leone friendship and cooperation will grow continuously for the sake of their people and for peace and development in the region and in the world.
They also took the occasion to discuss COVID-19 prevention and control, economic development, mutual support at multilateral forums, the nations’ cooperation with organisations in West Africa and Southeast Asia, and the situations in Africa and the East Sea./.