World Thai, Singaporean PMs highly evaluate signing of RCEP Thai Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomed the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement at the virtual 4th RCEP Summit held on November 15.

World Thai PM proposes three areas for UN to assist ASEAN Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha proposed three areas which the United Nations (UN) can support ASEAN in addressing the unfinished business and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while addressing the 11th ASEAN-UN Summit held via videoconference on November 15.

World ASEAN 2020: Russia ready to boost cooperation in epidemiology The Asia-Pacific region has a very high rate of COVID-19 infections and Russia stands ready to share experience in the fight against the pandemic, President Vladimir Putin has said.

World Singaporean PM suggests three areas to boost EAS cooperation Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong put forth three areas to boost cooperation among countries during the virtual 15th East Asia Summit (EAS) hosted by Vietnam on November 14.