Signature old buildings add charm to Hanoi
The capital city of Hanoi has offered a tranquil and nostalgic ambiance to locals and visitors with many ancient features preserved, including time-tinted buildings.
A signature window of Hanoi old building (Photo: VNA)
Small streets charm visitors to the capital city in window with ancient ambiance. (Photo: VNA)
Ancient houses and old streets are always a 'specialty' of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Yellow walls brighten up Hanoi’s streets. (Photo: VNA)
A building helps visitors take a walk down to the memory lane on old Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
An enchanting corner of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)