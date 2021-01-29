Politics Infographic Unity is the Party's strength Building and preserving unity in the Party are always considered by President Ho Chi Minh to be the foremost important mission. Solidarity and unity are not only a matter of life and death for each party organisation at all levels, but also the life of the entire Party. It is vital to the Vietnamese revolution.

Politics Infographic 10th National Party Congress: Changes in perception and mindset The 10th National Party Congress reviewed 20-year implementation of đổi mới (reform) policy and adopted a resolution allowing Party members to engage in private economic sector.

Politics Infographic Ninth National Party Congress: Country enters new century The ninth National Party Congress set out orientation for the country to promote the strength of the entire nation, continue the renewal process and speed up the industrialisation and modernisation cause.