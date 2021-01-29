Significant milestones in national construction and development
Vietnam has overcome a range of challenges and integrated more deeply into the world during the 90-plus years of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicHonourable traditions of Communist Party of Vietnam
While leading Vietnam’s revolution, the Communist Party of Vietnam has upheld several honourable traditions.
See more
InfographicUnity is the Party's strength
Building and preserving unity in the Party are always considered by President Ho Chi Minh to be the foremost important mission. Solidarity and unity are not only a matter of life and death for each party organisation at all levels, but also the life of the entire Party. It is vital to the Vietnamese revolution.
Infographic10th National Party Congress: Changes in perception and mindset
The 10th National Party Congress reviewed 20-year implementation of đổi mới (reform) policy and adopted a resolution allowing Party members to engage in private economic sector.
InfographicNinth National Party Congress: Country enters new century
The ninth National Party Congress set out orientation for the country to promote the strength of the entire nation, continue the renewal process and speed up the industrialisation and modernisation cause.
InfographicEighth National Party Congress: National industrialisation, modernisation
The eighth National Party Congress in 1996 aimed for continuing renewal and speeding up industrialisation and modernisation.
InfographicSeventh National Party Congress leads country toward reform
The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee convened the seventh National Party Congress in Hanoi from June 24 to 27, 1991, which was attended by 1,176 delegates representing 2.1 million Party members nationwide.