Videos Vietnamese in Laos expect positive outcomes from National Party Congress Though far from their homeland, the Vietnamese community in Laos care very much about the ongoing 13th National Party Congress. They have remained updated on information regarding the congress via TV and have exchanged ideas about their expectations.

Videos Remarks by PM at Climate Adaption Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has delivered an important message to the Climate Adaptation Summit which took place virtually on January 25 and 26.

Videos Vietnamese pin high hopes on National Party Congress The 13th National Party Congress, which is taking place in Hanoi, is of great significance to socio-political life in Vietnam. As the gathering is now underway, many people have expressed their hopes and expectations over the congress’s outcomes.

Videos Congress discusses draft documents on Party building, national development A discussion of draft documents on Party building and national development took place under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 27 as part of the ongoing 13th National Party Congress.