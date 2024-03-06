Business Weekly container service connects RoK port with Vietnam The Incheon Port Authority (IPA) has announced that Maersk, a global shipping company, launched its new PH5 service at the Incheon Port on March 4, a weekly container service that connects the Republic of Korea’s Incheon with Vietnam and Thailand via China.

Business Bright prospects for FDI attraction in 2024 With a series of cooperation document signing and investment licencing for foreign investors right from the beginning of the year, Vietnam expects impressive results in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) this year.

Business Vinh Long looks to expand cooperation with India The People's Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long, in coordination with the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, held a conference on promoting cooperation between the province and Indian businesses on March 5.

Business Two-month peppercorn export drops in volume, rises in value Vietnam exported 35,000 tonnes of peppercorn worth 143 million USD in the first two months of 2024, down 12.3% in volume but up 12.9% in value, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).