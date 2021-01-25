A plant of the firm United States Enterprises. (Photo courtesy of DHPIZA)

Da Nang (VNS/VNA) – The industrial zones and high-tech park authority (DHPIZA) of the central city of Da Nang has granted an investment licence to a semiconductor project worth 110 million USD from the firm United States Enterprises.

Head of the DHPIZA, Pham Truong Son, said the project was invested by the Hayward Quartz Technology Inc – a leading supplier supporting all major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the semiconductor business segment and an authorized quartz distributor and fabricator to all major raw material manufacturers from Silicon Valley in the US.

Son said the project was the second-largest direct investment from the US after the Da Nang Sunshine Aerospace under the Universal Alloy Corporation of the US was built with an investment of 170 million USD.

He added the plant will focus on machining and fabrication specialists for quartz, ceramic and silicon and other materials such as aluminium oxide, mono and poly-crystalline silicon and sapphire.

The plant, which covers 10.22 ha, will commence construction in the first phase in the second quarter of 2021 to become operational in 2023.

It will produce 2.1 million products and 704 tonnes of silicon dioxide in the first phase before increasing to 5.8 million products and 792 tonnes of silicon dioxide in the second phase.

Da Nang authorities have been seeking investors from Silicon Valley and the US investing in healthcare, high-tech industries, artificial intelligence (AI), education, real estate and automation at Da Nang Hi-tech Park and Information Technology Park.

According to DHPIZA, another project, the Telala Da Nang plant, under the Inoue Ribbon Industry of Japan, was built with a total 6.6 million USD in the supportive industry for garment and textile firms.

Despite COVID-19, the DHPIZA granted investment licences to 16 new projects with a total of 95.6 million USD in 2020.

To date, DHPIZA has drawn 364 domestic projects worth 26 trillion VND (1.1 billion USD) and 129 foreign direct investment projects worth 1.7 billion USD./.