On average, a worker draws a silk thread from roughly 260 lotus stalks, collecting about 170 metres of silk thread. A lotus stalk contains about 30 tiny threads. It is necessary to have 1,200 lotus stalks to weave almost 10,000 metres of yarn. All of the steps are implemented entirely by hand.

Unlike normal silk, which can be exposed to the sun, lotus silk is only exposed in the shade, in an airy place so it does not lose its characteristic scent and the silk cord does not dry out when weaving silk.

With lotus silk, many souvenir items and gifts for international delegations are expected to be produced. It will be a very meaningful gift as lotus is the national flower of Vietnam./.

