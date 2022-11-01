Silk-like river in deepest canyon in Southeast Asia
Nho Que is one of the most beautiful rivers in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang. From above, it resembles a shimmering green thread descending from the sky, hidden in the middle of mountains. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Along with the treacherous Ma Pi Leng, Nho Que River has gained legend status, featuring in poetry and being a symbol of Ha Giang. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Nho Que River flows from Yunnan, China, through rugged wild mountains before arriving in Lung Cu commune in Ha Giang’s Dong Van district. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Most of the year, the Nho Que River boasts beautiful emerald-green water, shining between grey rocky foothills and next to dark green patches in a majestic space of old forests, mountains, and clouds. (Photo: Vietnam+)
There are two Nho Que riverboat wharfs for visitors to come and experience. One is in Ta Lang village, Pai Lung, and the other is in Xin Cai commune. (Photo: Vietnam+)