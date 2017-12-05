V​ietnam sent 18 players to the Singapore Youth International Series 2017 (Photo sggp.org.vn)

Vietnamese duo Ngo Thanh Thao Ngan and Le Ngoc Van won silver a silver medal in the girls’ U13 doubles in the Singapore Youth International Series 2017 badminton tournament, which ended in Singapore on December 3.The duo lost to Warisara Dansoonthornwong and Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-11 21-11 in the final.Earlier, in the boys’ singles U19, Vietnamese No 10 seed Nguyen Hai Dang was knocked out in the third round. On the girls’ side, Tran Thi Hoang Tam and Vu Thi Anh Thu were ousted in the second round.Thu was expected to shine as she ranked in the top 16 female badminton players at the 2017 BWF World Junior Championships in Indonesia in October.Vietnam sent 18 players to the tournament, competing in age groups from U13-19.-VNA