World ASEAN Para Games 12 wraps off A ceremony rounding off the seven-day 12th ASEAN Para Games took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on June 9.

World Indonesia to gradually eliminate single-use plastic Indonesia plans to phase out single-use plastic utensils and packaging by 2029, according to Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar.

World Indonesia expands duty-free shops to support shopping tourism Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Tanoesoedibjo has said that her ministry, along with the Trade Ministry, encouraged the expansion of duty-free outlets to increase shopping tourism in Indonesia.

World Thailand unveils plans for tourism growth The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled its direction for fiscal 2024 with a budget of 5 billion THB (144.2 million USD), which intends to grow off-peak customers, increase spending per trip by 7%, and distribute income to a greater variety of destinations.