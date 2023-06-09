Singapore: 10th sustainable resources dialogue seeks ways for greener ASEAN
The 10th Singapore Dialogue on Sustainable World Resources (SWR) took place in Singapore on June 9, gathering nearly 250 scholars, experts and representatives of the private sector and non-governmental organisations in the Southeast Asian region.
Associate Professor Simon Tay, Chairman of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Under a theme on comprehensive and sustainable growth, it brought together stakeholders from different areas to discuss measures to build a greener ASEAN.
In his opening remarks, Associate Professor Simon Tay, Chairman of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said global consumption is on the rise following the post-pandemic reopening, with policymakers, businesses and consumers increasingly aware of dangers posed by deforestation and biodiversity loss.
Tay said ASEAN's horticulture sector will be at the forefront of the region's transformation. Cross-border and multi-stakeholder cooperation is also needed to ensure that products from the region are considered green on a global scale and that the global low-carbon transition is an equitable one for ASEAN, he noted.
The dialogues included discussions on sustainable trade and growth, livelihoods and the role that the commodities sector plays in the net zero transition. Participants also delved into how ASEAN economies can leverage natural resources and capital and work with their developed peers in supporting green transition./.