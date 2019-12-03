Singapore adopts modern technology for homeland security
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (second from right) at the launch ceremony (Photo: Straits Times)
Singapore (VNA) – Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on December 2 announced the establishment of the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) with the aim of adopting the most advanced technology for the safety of the city state.
He said he looks forward to HTX becoming the leading science and technology agency for homeland security.
Some of the technologies it is developing include advanced fingerprint testing that determines more than identity, life-saving robotic dogs and a mobile counter-drone vehicle.
HTX is also assigned to conduct research in areas like biometrics and robotics, bring together capabilities from different Home Team departments, and build partnerships with external players.
It plans to expand to around 2,000 officers from the current 1,300.
PM Lee said the agency is part of a larger effort of the government to build up tech capabilities, bridge and break down tech barriers, use resources more efficiently, and recruit high-calibre officers who can translate operational requirements into tech solutions.
Agencies such as the Manpower Ministry, Singapore Customs and the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau have already approached HTX to work together./.
