ASEAN Indonesian state companies' profit surges in 2022 According to Indonesian State Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, the total profit of 41 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) jumped 143% in 2022 to 303.7 trillion IDR (20 billion USD), led by banks making more money on their loan portfolios.

ASEAN ASEAN, RoK to discuss measures to enhance partnership The 15th annual council meeting of the ASEAN-Korea Centre (AKC) will take place in Seoul on February 16-17, marking the first in-person gathering after three years between the two sides’ high-level officials to discuss measures to boost bilateral partnership.

ASEAN Singapore announces budget for 2023 Singaporean Finance Minister Lawrence Wong delivered the 2023 Budget statement in Parliament on February 14, highlighting narrower deficits of 0.3% of GDP in 2022 and 0.1% of GDP in 2023 even as the city-state helps vulnerable households manage rising costs.

ASEAN Indonesia’s economic growth can exceed 5.3%: Minister Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has said he is optimistic that national economic growth will cross 5.3 % in 2023 if the government spending is increased.