World Indonesia: Second candidate declares plan to run for Presidency Newly-appointed Acting Chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Giring Ganesha has declared his intention of running in the 2024 presidential election.

World Thailand extends state of emergency for one month The Cabinet of Thailand on August 25 approved a one-month extension of the state of emergency through September 30 to control the COVID-19 pandemic as the nation seeks to prolong its streak of going three months without a local transmission.

World Laos: over 5,400 people get dengue fever A total of 5,427 cases of dengue fever have been recorded in Laos so far this year, with nine fatalities, the Health Ministry of Laos said on August 25.

World Leaders of countries involved speak highly of Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders of Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) countries have spoken highly of their cooperation over the last two years and how it has contributed to improving living standards among people in the region, according to Lao media.