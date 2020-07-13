World Laos records 254 more dengue fever cases The Lao Ministry of Health on July 13 confirmed 254 new cases of dengue fever, with most of them recorded in the capital of Vientiane.

World Several earthquakes strike Indonesia Several earthquakes at over 5.0 magnitudes shook a number of areas in Indonesia on July 13, but there has been no report on loss of property and human lives.

World Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea The Philippines on July 12 renewed its call for compliance with the ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) four years ago which rejected China’s claims in the East Sea.

World US Senator for Colorado salutes Vietnam-US diplomatic relations US Senator for Colorado Cory Gardner on July 12 (Washington time) released a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of normalised relations between the US and Vietnam.