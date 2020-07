Singapore Airlines A380 taking off at Terminal A of Zurich Airport on September 8, 2018 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Shutterstock/Fedor Selivanov)

- Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its regional arms SilkAir and Scoot will operate at approximately 7 percent of its scheduled capacity in August, up from 6 percent this month.Accordingly, SIA will run more flights on the Singapore-London, Singapore-Kuala Lumpur and Singapore-Osaka routes.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic , the airline is currently flying between Singapore and 27 cities in 18 countries spread across five regions - South-east Asia, North Asia, South-west Pacific, Europe and the United States.The carrier cancelled 96 percent of its scheduled flights between late March and the end of May in response to travel restrictions worldwide and a plunge in demand for air travel.Customers who have had their flights cancelled by SIA and SilkAir will be able to either get a refund or flight credits with a bonus.SIA said it will continue to adjust its capacity to meet the demand for international air travel.It has slowly increased the number of flights since early June. But a full recovery to the level before the pandemic is expected to take years./.